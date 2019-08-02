Speech to Text for Vigil for ATV crash victim

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning we're hearing from the friends of a teenage girl who died in an atv crash. last night friends and family of 14-year-old addie baker gathered at clements high school to honor the teen who would've been starting her freshman year. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with reaction from her friends on her tragic death. rodneya? live good morning pat and marie...addie baker was a softball player -- and her friends from the team told us she wore the number one... a number they tell us they'll now wear on their jersey's right above their hearts to remember their friend. vo 14-year-old addie baker was riding a utility vehicle on wednesday when the vehicle rolled over in a field behind a home on blackburn road. addie's softball friends told us she was a kind person who always had a smile on her face. "she always cared for everybody. if you got hurt she would say, 'are you okay?' she always smiled too. even if she made an error." addie would've started her freshman year at clements high school on monday. the school said they will have extra counselors at the school for students who may need them monday. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.