Vigil held for deadly crash victim

a community in limestone county is coming together tonight to mourn the death of a clements high school student... 14 year old addie baker died yesterday during a rollover wreck involving a utility vehicle on blackburn road... thanks for joining us tonight. i'mnajahesherman. danshaffer has the night off. waay 31's kody fisher joins us live from clements high school... where a vigil just wrapped up ... ... over a hundred people came to the football field here at clements high school to mourn with addie baker's family... she would have started as a freshman here on monday. her close friends tell me the number of people who came out tonight shows how many people in the community loved her... addie baker was part of a traveling softball team... she wore the number one.. while tears filled the eyes of her teammates at the vigil... their thoughts went to back to all the joy she brought to their team... deann motquin/teammat e of addie "she would always just be there smiling and laughing. just a light. just a little ray of sunshine." savanna shaw/teammate of addie "she always cared for everybody. if you got hurt she would say, 'are you okay?' she always smiled too. even if she made an error." they have many fond memories of her during their 3 years as teammates... but one memory stands out the most... its starts with baker playing right field... deann motquin/teammat e of addie "our coach calls time and addie starts running in and all of a sudden she's like flinching and she goes, 'coach, coach, there's a bug in my windshield.'" her team tells me those were the types of memories they shared with baker's family during the vigil... when many people went up to hug her loved ones... her team tells me if they could say one last thing to baker... it would be what they said to her every time they said goodbye... deann motquin/teammat e of addie "i love you." addie's softball teammates tell me they will be wearing her number on their jersey's above their hearts from now on... the district says extra counselors will be at the school when students return on monday. reporting live in limestone county... kody fisher... waay 31 news...