Speech to Text for School Resource Officer Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six -- it's been an intense summer for some north alabama educators ... and the people who protect your children. this is video of the extensive training they went through ... to prepare for the worst. waay 31's scottie kay shows us, as the times change, so does the training. ll intro: in less than a week, students will be walking these halls, and the morgan county sheriff's office wants parents to know that their school resource officers have been training all summer, and will be walking right alongside them. pkg: eric fields, morgan county sheriff's office "the school year is upon us! we're ready to see the buses start coming in and getting back into the schools." if anyone is ready for the start of a new school year, it's the school resource officers of morgan county. and they know they have an important job. eric fields, morgan county sheriff's office "all parents, there's that one thing: you fear for your kids. i have kids. i'm a father and this is a personal thing for me." that's why the morgan county sheriff's office has worked hard to find and hire the very best people for the position. eric fields, morgan county sheriff's office "people who are going to be looking for danger, walking the schools, checking the perimeters to make sure there's no type of dangerous situations." and those officers went through some aggressive training this summer to prepare for the school year. they say with a new year comes new fads, so they took classes on social media trends, new apps teens are using, and drug trends that can affect schools. they also practiced eight different active shooter scenarios, and focused on the importance of clearing the building and finding the shooter. eric fields, morgan county sheriff's office "that's as close as you can get to a real gun fight. we put our guys through stressful situations. it's painful. it makes it more realistic for the officers. it breaks the concept of getting tunnel vision. so, they're watching and doing more." they did the training inside the schools so officers can be familiar with the layouts. but they're not the only ones. anyone who might respond to an incident patrol officers, narcotics officers, officers from other agencies, or even teacherswere invited to participate in some of the summer training. it's something morgan county parents and grandparents are happy to hear. beth glaze, lives in morgan county "warms my heart and makes me feel a lot better about them going to school. you can't be there to protect them all the time, so there's got to be somebody there, because i don't want to lose them." eric fields, morgan county sheriff's office "it's my job now to protect those kids and that's what i intend to do with my full being. i'm going to do everything in my power to train and be prepared so our kids can be safe and other fathers don't have to have that worry." reporting in morgan county, sk, waay 31 news the morgan county sheriff's office tells waay 31 it plans to have ten school resource officers this school year. that's the