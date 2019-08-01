Speech to Text for Helicopters Built In City To Be Used By Air Force

be august 27th at the kahuna's event center take a look at the newest additions to the air force fleet. these helicopters were made right here in huntsville. now five are headed to bases across the country and soon 14 more will follow. waay31s sierra phillips learned what went into this more than 5 year project. me- "right now these air crafts are sitting in a facility in huntsville but after today they head to new york, california, and alaska, and then all over the world. i talked to people that made this happen about what it means for them and for huntsville." tellis- "its a great thing to be able to see someone that needs help and that's been in trouble and its our aircraft that will be able to help them, that's great." jeffrey tellis works as a mechanic with science and engineering services in huntsville and helped rebuild 19 hh-sixty-g helicopters for the air force. they will be used for rescue missions in dangerous areas. tellis- "its a great day, great day." on thursday, the company took time to celebrate the culmination of 5 years of work. schairbaum- " it was just an outstanding effort, thank you very much." this model of helicopter was originally used in the 1990's, but the majority of them were lost in combat, training, and rescue missions. when the crew got the choppers, they had to take out over 9,000 wires from each one and transform it into what you see now. trey butler, a director at the company told me, he hopes this project is a jumping off point. butler- "i can't imagine a more difficult challenge at this point, because this one was one, but i just want a challenge and this company wants a challenge." while the company couldn't tell me the cost of one these helicopters, butler says this project shows why huntville is the place to be for aircraft engineering. butler- "this is another advantage of having a business in huntsville." in huntsville, sierra phillips waay31 news. the company employs more than 12-hundred workers. it has sent air crafts to more than 30 different countries.