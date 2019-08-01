Speech to Text for Court Documents Reveal Detail About Deadly Crash

new details tonight. the waay 31 i-team has learned details about what led up to a deadly crash in decatur back in june. jonna mcguyre faces a manslaughter and possession of meth charge. waay 31 has uncovered court documents where she wrote a letter to the judge, admitting she was on drugs at the time of the crash. it happened on point mallard parkway ... near the wildlife refuge visitor's center, and near the scene of another fatal crash just this week. waay 31's sydney martin is on the parkway tonight to show us what else she's uncovered. sydney? najahe-- court documents show that mcguyre never hit her breaks..and was speeding when she crashed into 4 cars back in june. now, she says she ready to face consequences for what she's done. the waay 31 i-team has obtained a copy of the letter jonna mcguyre sent to the judge on july 24th ... admitting to what happened on the day of the crash that killed ramsey williams. the letter states... paige 1 jail mail "i had a relapse took zanax that made me careless. i did meth that night. " police said mcguyre was driving nearly 20-miles over the limit when she hit the first car. a police affidavit obtained by waay 31 states ... "at the time of impact with williams' vehicle there was still pressure on the accelerator, the brakes on mcguyre's vehicle were never activated, and her speed was still 65 mph. mcguyre struck williams' vehicle 265.2 feet after the initial contact with the first vehicle subsequently pushing williams' vehicle backwards 86 feet." police notes also show paramedics found a baggie of meth inside mcguyre's bra while evaluating her. mcguyre's two children, both under the age of five, were in her car. mcguyre told the judge she realizes she had ruined two families' lives. page 2 jail mail "i have lost my whole life, i'm forever sorry to that little boy of hers and my 4 kids. 5 kids lost their mom that morning." in the letter she states she was dropping off two of her kids at daycare and then was headed to work. she says she's now lost custody of all 4 of her children.... and is ready to face the music. page 2 jail mail "i will not ever run but face my consequences head on in hopes to one day have a relationship with my children who are/ were my life. they are terminating my parental rights. i died that day too." we asked the alabama department of transportation if there's a plan to make this stretch of the parkway safer, especially after yesterday's deadly crash. they tell us they're still evaluating the best plan. decatur's mayor says because this is federally protected land, any work will require congressional approval. in decatur