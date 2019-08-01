Clear

Dee Liner joins Chargers

The Muscle Shoals native joined the team Thursday

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Dee Liner joins Chargers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

schedule check out waay tv dot com. a north alabama athlete has a new nfl home with the los angeles chargers... we are talking about the muscle shoals alum, dee liner, who stared his college career at alabama... there he is! dee liner, a d- lineman. the defensive tackle joined the team after the chargers wavied a tight end. liner formally played for the chiefs and the titans. now he is with
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events