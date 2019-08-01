Speech to Text for New logos for Trash Pandas

a new schedule and a new look coming to the trash pandas as they prepare for their first season ever! take a look at these two logos! the team will switch off wearing the logos as patches on the sleeves of the jerseys during the season. you can mark your calander because we now know exactly when the trash pandas first pitch will be! on the road to start the season. they're in birmingham for the first several games before coming home to play april 15 against the braves on the trash pandas opening day. for the