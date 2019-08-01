Speech to Text for Skilled to Work

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will robinson-smith shows us why more of these workers are needed. to the untrained eye, it may look like andrew mccoy is playing a very sophisticated version of "the sims." and on some level, he kind of is. the 19-year-old soon-to-be graduate of calhoun's design drafting program is fine- tuning a room he created. he says people usually have the same misunderstanding when they think of drafting. that it's quick. i think people think that just because it's just drawing lines and walls and all of these different things, that people can just do it like this and that's not how it works. just last month, mccoy proved he is a budding master at his craft by taking home the gold at the national skillsusa competition. last year, i placed fourth, which was kind of a kick in the teeth. you would almost rather not get anywhere closer to it. but yeah, i was very upset. but this year was like beating that. it was like i was against skills this time, trying to defeat the monster. design drafting instructor nina bullock was thrilled with mccoy's success, but not shocked by it. and i wasn't really surprised when he won first because i felt like he had prepared sufficiently, we had given him the knowledge he needed here at calhoun and he knew everybody was rooting for him too. according to the u.s. bureau of labor statistics, there were 1140 architectural and civil drafters in alabama as of 2018. there are about 50 annual openings for drafters within a 60 mile radius of calhoun. as proud as she is of her students like mccoy, bullock says not nearly enough young people are being steered toward the industry to fill those jobs. probably last year i turned away 30-40 people in industry that i just didn't have students. they were already working, just like andrew. she says parents and high school counselors need to do a better job of letting students know about the potential in this field. this is an artsy degree, but the artsy degree where you can actually earn a good living with. so that's a thing people do not realize. as for mccoy, he already has a part-time, soon-to-be full-time, job with butcher drafting, but he says he may not be done with learning just yet. i was thinking about coming back for my additive degree, maybe. and then possibly getting my engineering degree too. reporting in tanner, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.