Fyffe High School Prayer

we sent waay 31's alex torres-perez to find out what the district will do, and how locals are responding. pope "i think that's a tremendous idea." joyce pope is all about sunday's back to school worship service at fyffe high school. pope "i say, 'don't come.' you know it's your choice. they are not making them come. so if you don't want to come, then just don't come to it. shrugs" but the non-profit group "freedom from religion foundation" claims a concerned parent reached out to them ... after the school posted about sunday's back to school service on its facebook page. the foundation says it sent a letter to dekalb county's superintendent last week ... stating faculty at fyffe high school organized and promoted the event. and they need to stop their involvement. line "the thing that we are really worried about is what it looks like as in this case where the school is posting about it in facebook where it appears that this is a school event and that the school itself is endorsing religion. that's where the constitutional violation occurs." standup: but that's not completely true. event organizers told me several churches and people in the community are renting out the gym to have the service in. they also denied any faculty involvement. still, freedom from religion foundation says the school district could still face a potential lawsuit because of the facebook post. line "the school district cannot be sponsoring a certain religion because our schools are for everyone." "as long as the school continues to break the law, anyone could take legal action to protect their rights." i reached out to the district, and several lawyers to see if any law was broken in the facebook post. no one returned my calls. still pope believes the school should fight. pope "i think we should stand up for what we believe. and if you believe in god, i think the community should stand for that. no matter what the consequences are." ll: i reached out to the school's superintendent several times today. i have not heard back yet. reporting in dekalb county atp waay 31 news.