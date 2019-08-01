Speech to Text for Point Mallard Wreck Update

waay 31's scottie kay is live on the parkway with the emotional reaction from malloree's friends. scottie? malloree teague's friends, coworkers, and loved ones told me there will never be another malloree teague -- and that's why they want to see something done to this road, so no one else has to experience the loss they're now feeling. kisha ciak, girlfriend of crash victim "she was the brightest sunshine you've ever seen. she could light up a room the second she walked into it. it didn't matter if you knew her or not, in two seconds, you fell in love with her." kisha ciak says she dated malloree teague for three years. she says she still can't believe she's gone, and blames it on a freak summer storm. kisha ciak, girlfriend of crash victim "we've lost one of the world's finest women. it was a downpour that kind of came out of nowhere." kisha says she was in love ... she says she met malloree five years ago, and the two worked together at texas roadhouse in decatur. her co-workers are supporting her ... knowing the two had an inseparable bond. kisha ciak, girlfriend of crash victim "anybody who knows malloree knew me, and anybody who knows me knew malloree." decatur police say malloree hydroplaned wednesday afternoon, and hit a car in oncoming traffic. she then was hit by a morgan county district one truck. her death is the second to happen on this particular stretch of point mallard parkway in just a month. and that's why kisha wants to see something done. kisha ciak, girlfriend of crash victim "that road is dangerous and you need to be careful. and rejoicing with jesus right now." a person hurt in the crash is expected to be ok. texas roadhouse officials tell me they will help pay for teague's burial expenses. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31 news the mayor of decatur took to facebook to share his condolensces to the families involved in the wreck. in his post -- mayor tab bowling says action needs to be taken as traffic counts rise. he called for an "open friction course paving" -- which allows water to drain away from the roadway making it safer. he says the federal government could be the primary source of