08/01 Evening Weather

a stalled out front will be the main weather feature across the tennessee valley over the next several days. the particular front has all but lost its temperature gradient, meaning there will be no real discernible cool down or warm up as the front lingers over the state. what will be noticeable, however, is the afternoon storms we'll see each afternoon as a result of the front. as we've already seen this week, any stronger storms can produce gusty and even damaging wind with short notice. in regard to temperatures, it will be a very typical first week of august. the average high this time of year is 91 degrees in huntsville with an average low of 70. we'll be within a couple of degrees of those numbers each afternoon and morning throughout the next seven days. with the consistent rain chances, those locations that luck out with an afternoon storm can easily end up with a quick inch of rain.