Speech to Text for City of Madison making big improvements to Dublin Park

new details... after a series of close calls ... the city of madison is making big improvements to dublin park. waay-31s alexis scott shows us why the sports park was a danger to kid athletes. this street that connects three soccer fields is now closed. i found out the improvements will keep cars farther back from these fields ... while creating a pedestrian walkway to keep everyone safe. ashil gudka, soccer coach "are they going to get run over as cars coming down because at the end of the day, we have a job to do to look after someone else's kids," ashil gudka is a seasonal soccer coach at dublin park in madison county. he told me he worries about safety every day with his camp kids. parents tell me they've had some near misses while dropping off their kids ... so the city's parks and recreation department is taking action. kory alfred, madison parks and recreation "we've had some close calls with parents trying to drop their kids off on the soccer fields, cars coming from the other direction that were going above the speed limit," director korey alfred says the biggest problem is on saturdays when kids have soccer games. he's changing how traffic will flow around the soccer fields. crews are pushing back the road that connected fields 2, 3 and 4. that will make room for a pedestrian walkway. and a median will keep traffic going in one way, and out the other. during the re-vamp, all 9 soccer fields will remain open. for now, parking won't be an issue. and when it's all done, there will be an additional 39-spaces. kory alfred, madison parks and recreation "we constructed it enough not to really cause a whole lot of pain for people as far as traveling to the park and parking, and getting them where they need to go," a small pain, for a larger gain ... which makes coach gudka excited for the finished product. ashil gudka, soccer coach "i feel so much better knowing that they can run around. they can have a lot of fun without having to worry about something out of ordinary happening," the improvements cost 300-thousand dollars. the work started earlier this month and should be complete by mid-september. alfred says parents shouldn't worry when fall soccer starts. there is still access to field one ... and parking in the back of the park.