Speech to Text for Trash Pandas release 2020 schedule

new stadium will be against the mississippi braves.. waay 31 sports director lynden blake joins us live in studio with the must-see games next season! team owner ralph nelson told me the trash pandas carefully put together the best schedule for the first season. the trash pandas start on the road.... before coming home april 15 for opening day. but north alabama fans don't have to travel far. the first series is against the birmingham barons. nelson said he wanted the first series to be away to give the organization a few more days to get everything ready at the brand new ball park in madison. after the series against birmingham... the trash pandas come home to the stadium, to be named later, for opening day april 15 against the mississippi braves. nelson said with braves having a big fan base in the south... its a good first home game. so schedule is out, the hype is real for this north alabama baseball team. nelson couldn't give too much away about opening day but he did tell us this. we are going to have a celebrity sing the national anthem, we are going to have a celebrity throw out the first pitch. we are going to do a lot of things, i would assume the gates will open early that day, the party will start sometime after lunch, its going to be a good day, its going to be a really great day. still more things to get to before the season starts, like naming the stadium and naming the mascot!! 258 days away from opening day. at six we'll show you new logos being used for