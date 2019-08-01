Speech to Text for Alabama law takes effect allowing local governments to skip state legislature when allowing alcohol

starting today, a new alabama law takes effect that allows local governments to skip the state legislature when allowing alcohol to be sold on sundays. we sent waay 31's sierra phillips to hartselle, a town that has only been allowed to sell alcohol for two years, to find out what this new law could mean for them. right now if you want to buy alcohol on sundays in hartselle -- you're still out of luck, but with this new law will make it easier for local government to change that. i talked to people to find out if that's even a possibility here. mcnatt- "if you run out on saturday, you need some on sunday." jada mcnatt lives in hartselle and is in favor of alcohol sales on sunday, but just before going on camera i asked her if she could see the city of hartselle doing that anytime soon and she immediately laughed and said no. mcnatt- "its been like this for a looooong time." in hartselle, liquor stores can't advertise their products in windows or sell individual cans of beer. ronnie beasley says hartselle could benefit from the tax revenue, alcohol was allowed to be sold on sunday. beasley- "it would bring in a whole lot more profit, of tax dollars, for everybody." if local government does decide to take advantage of this law, the process would move faster now. they don't need to wait for the state legislative session, instead, they can call a vote or pass the ordinance by creating a resolution. beasley- "honestly i think they would do it." while some people i talked with today told me they were not in favor of alcohol sales on sunday, everyone i talked to agreed it doesn't matter if hartselle sells alcohol on sundays or not, people will travel to nearby towns where it is legal to purchase. in hartselle, sierra phillips, waay31 news. we reached out to the mayor's office but haven't heard back. the new law requires, the municipality to already allow the sale of alcohol.