Nearly 3,000 kids are back to school in Muscle Shoals

head-on. williams died at the scene. the first day of school is in the books for about 3-thousand students in muscle shoals. this year parents are seeing changes to pick up and drop off. waay 31's breken terry joins us live with how the first day went. breken? students here at mcbride elementary school just wrapped up their first day back an hour ago. parents and the school system tell me the first day was smooth and worked out better because of the new student pick up points here at mcbride elementary school. woods- it can be very very hectic espically in a small town where your schools are in close proximety to each other like ours are. denise woods is the assistant superintendent for muscle shoals city schools. she said parents, and the district avoided the chaos of the first day back thanks to the new mcbride elementary principal's idea about designated drop off areas. the school system doesn't have buses because all students can walk to school or get dropped by parents. woods- she thinks a little differently because of her expierence with buses so she designated each parking as a drop off spot for each grade level and that worked very well this morning. becky allen was patently waiting on her granddaughter to run out of these doors for the afternoon pick up, allen said sometimes the lines can get long. parent- i never had a problem because i was always early. she said the first day went great and the new drop off and pick up areas at the school made a big difference. parent- it kind of cuts the crowds down a little bit so that everybody isn't trying to get in the same spot. muscle shoals police will have extra patrols out for about a week making sure school traffic runs smoothly along avalon avenue. live in ms bt waay31.