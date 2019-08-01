Speech to Text for Changes to Alabama's vaping laws go into effect

value of nearly 50- thousand dollars! starting today, new changes to alabama's vaping laws go into effect. the new law says vape stores can't advertise vaping as an healthy option to smoking and they will be regulated by the alcoholic beverage control board.. it adds jail time and fines for sales to anyone under 19 -- and prohibits shops from operating within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare or church. waay 31's ashley carter talked to one vape shop who says they agree with some of the regulations -- but they feel the changes are going to make it harder on their business. one of the new regulations does not allow the vaping industry to advertise to teenagers...but when you walk into the vapor shoppe in decatur, you see this blue sign that states no sales to people under 19... the manager says it's a way to let teenagers know vaping isn't for them. pkg benjamin palmer, the vapor shoppe: "we don't advertise it to anybody that's under the age of 19." benjamin palmer is the manager of the vapor shoppe... he says the new regulations put an even tougher burden on shop owners because they have to spend more money to obtain a tobacco license...and face harsher penalties for selling to people under 19. benjamin palmer, the vapor shoppe: "yeah you can get in trouble before, but now you can go to jail or spend time in jail if you sell to somebody under the age of 19." palmer told me he vapes himself...and it cuts down on how many cigarettes he smokes. he said he finds it strange they can no longer advertise vaping as an healthier alternative to tobacco. benjamin palmer, the vapor shoppe: "it's a proven fact by doctors that smoking cigarettes is very bad on your health, your immune system, your lungs and everything whereas vaping, it's water vapor." he says he can understand why they don't want them to advertise all of their flavors... but he says the fruity flavors not only attract teenagers...but adults as well. benjamin palmer, the vapor shoppe: "one of our best selling juices is a fruit flavor, and some people say that that appeals to kids, but it appeals to adults just the same." another set of state regulations will begin at the beginning of next year. it will prohibit vape shops from accepting cash and will require customers to show three forms of id before they can buy any products. in decatur...ashley carter....waay 31 news for vape stores like the vapor shoppe that is located near a church...they'll still be able to stay open as long as they've been there for at least 185 days.