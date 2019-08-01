Speech to Text for Winchester Road between Naugher and Riverton roads is being widened in Madison County

new at 4.. the next phase of a major road project in madison county is now underway. winchester road between naugher and riverton roads is being widened ... and crews are installing cross drains for the expansion. waay 31's sydney martin shows you the delays you can expect while the work is being done. bryce johnson, lives in new market, "the traffic has been increasing a lot lately. you have to get up earlier because i go to school and football every morning so i have to get up 15-20 minutes earlier." bryce johnson told me he has to drive into huntsville everyday to go to school and the construction on winchester road is making his commute more of a hassle. roger jones, madison county commissioner, "this will change a two lane road to a five lane road to accommodate all the growth we have had out here in the riverton area." the latest part of the 5 phase project that started 20 years ago is installing cross drains for the expanded road. commissioner roger jones said drivers should expect some delays while the drains are installed which is expected to take place until sunday evening. jones wants everyone during the construction to take their time. roger jones, madison county commissioner,"be patient. it's really going to be nice when it's completed. just be patient and be careful. we will get it finished at soon as possible.' while the delays can be frustrating, johnson says they'll be well worth it. bryce johnson, lives in new market,"we're going to be getting all of this new development so this will be really good for us i think." and he hopes the entire project is complete as soon as possible to keep everyone safe. bryce johnson, lives in new market,"especially in the winter time when we get snow and stuff out here it's going to be a lot. it's going to be a mess." madison county sm waay 31 news." the project has taken so long because of it's five phases... one of which included expanding a bridge. the entire project costs about 36 million dollars with the state picking up the majority of the tab. another roadwork project is underway -- this one on a major artery through redstone arsenal! crews are adding a northbound lane to rideout road from gate nine to i-565. work is set to wrap up by 3 every afternoon so it doesn't impact afternoon commutes. the project is expected to be completed by august 30th. we reached out to the arsenal to find out if it's still on track. we'll let you know what they have to say as soon as we hear back.