Madison County Sheriff's Office lead investigator retires

today -- after 26 years on the job..a madison county sheriff's office captain is retiring. captain michael salo-monsky is turning in his badge and gun..and headed for the football field this fall. waay 31's sydney martins at down with him on his last day on the job. pkg capt. michael salomonsky, madison county sheriff's office, "being a police officer if it's a job you need to rethink what you're doing. protecting, serving, going about the call of duty." captain michael salomonsky....sta rted at the sheriff's office 26 years ago in the narcotics division and told us for the first two years on the job..he was undercover and not well known. "it was a period of time i was working really hard and i was seeing a difference in the things that i did as far as neighborhoods and chasing people who sell dope, homicides. things of that nature." that changed many years later as he made his way through the ranks becoming captain of investigations along with spokesman for sheriff's office. salomonsky shared it never mattered to him how big or small the case was, he always wanted to give each and every family closure. "it's not always the big case but sometimes it's helping the little things the folks who are scrambling who's case are not newsworthy." in his off-time he's spent years as a football and basketball coach for kids throughout madison county...last fall he was reminded once again what a big impact he also had outside law enforcement. "we played our last game and when it was over we were taking up their equipment and they peeled their helmet stickers off their helmet and they walked up to me and gave them to me. and they said coach we don't want you to forget us because they are going onto the highschool and i said gentlemen i will never forget you." that's when he realized his passion prior to joining law enforcement was something he was ready to pursue once again. "i'm retiring from here to go back and do something that i loved before i started being a police officer... which was being a football coach. and if it wasn't for that i may be worried. but i'm going to be the head football coach at meridianville." he's now ready to be an eagle full-time..and help his daughter coach basketball at mcnair junior high as well... and said the nearly 3 decades spent at the sheriff's are filled with countless memories he will never forget. "i have enjoyed every minute of it. there have been some stressful times. i will say that, but it's not been like having a job." thank you madison county. i have loved it. and goodbye." sm waay 31 news captain salomonsky's final day at the sheriff's office was today. he told us he is excited for his new journey and for his team to