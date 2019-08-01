Speech to Text for Thursday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with breken terry who's monitoring traffic for muscle shoals students for their first day back. breken? i am here in front of mcbride elementary school and it's kindergarten through fifth grade students and reading techniques that will be the focus of this academic year. rodneya. huntsville police will hold its annual patrol safety aide orientation today. vo the orientation will be for both new and current crossing guards. some of the current guards will be recognized for their years of service with some serving 20 to 35 years. new guards will get training on directing traffic at intersections. pat... decatur youth services is hosting the 23rd annual "back to school jam." the event is this friday from 4 to 8pm at ingalls harbor. organizers hope to supply a thousand students with backpacks filled with school supplies. investigators in marshall county are working to identify a burglary suspect. deputies responded to a burglary at the union grove store on saturday. the clerk found a brick thrown through the window and items missing. if you know who the person is, call the marshall county sheriff's office. a massive manhunt is underway for a man accused of shooting a dekalb county, georgia, police officer. the georgia bureau of investigation issued a blue alert for otis dennis walker. he is considered armed and dangerous. officials say walker shot the officer multiple times. he is expected to recover. pat? crews are searching for the pilot of a navy fighter jet that crashed and exploded in california's mojave desert. there's no word yet on the pilot of the f-a 18 super hornet... the plane went down during a training mission. this morning the cause of the crash is being investigated. utility crews have fully restored power for customer in meridianville. crews worked through the night after an afternoon storm brought down six power lines on countess road -- the storm also bringing down a tree. the power outage effected hundreds