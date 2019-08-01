Speech to Text for Preparing back to school.

happening today -- the annual huntsville police department safety patrol aide orientation will take place to help get new crossing guards ready for the school year. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with what we can expect. live pat...marie...not only will the new crossing guards be there for orientation -- but current guards will be there as well...and they'll be recognized for their service. vo the orientation -- hosted by the huntsville police department -- will kick off this morning at the jaycee's building. it's for all new and current public safety aides. tomorrow morning the new crossing guards will have a training session at bob wallace ave and triana boulevard where they will get some practice directing traffic at an intersection. huntsville police say they'll also be recognizing long time aides for their service with a pining ceremony. they say some of the aides have been serving for 20 to 35 years. live also happening today -- huntsville city schools is having a teachers institute at the von braun center. huntsville city schools return to school on monday. reporting live in meridianville, rr, waay