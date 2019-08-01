Speech to Text for Downed Power lines in Meridianville

to school." new information, within the last hour--utility crews have fully restored power for customer in meridianville. here's a look at the power outage map...as you can see...there aren't any issues. crews worked through the night after an afternoon storm brought down six power lines on countess road -- the storm also bringing down a tree. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with an update. live good morning pat and marie...the storm knocked out power for around one- thousand customers -- many of which have had their power restored -- but this morning there are still some customers in the dark. vo huntsville utility crews have been working through the night to install new power poles on countess road. a strong storm with high winds passed through the area wednesday afternoon knocking down six utility poles -- and a tree. this knocked out power for hundreds of people in the area. waay 31 talked to some people who live in the area. one woman told us the power outage was already having an impact on her family. kurtessia beard/lives on countess road "everybody's phones about to die. can't cook. going to get food from popeyes." live at last check -- huntsville utilities said they still needed to restore power to 200 customers. once power is fully restored we'll be sure to let you know. reporting live in meridianville, rr,