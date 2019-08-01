Speech to Text for Rob's August 1st Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

teams. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? more pop up showers and thunderstorms will develop by the early afternoon. like wednesday some storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rain. enough sunshine will allow for highs to the low 90s. expect less storms friday and into saturday. temperatures will remain near normal with occasional afternoon thunderstorms the next 5 to 7 days. thank you rob, we know you'll continue to keep an eye on the forecast for us from the waay 31 weather center.