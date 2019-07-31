Speech to Text for 07/31/19 Late Weather

last year -- more than 400 people attended. chief meteorologist kate mckenna here with a look at the forecast. a slow moving, weak cold front will provide the focus for a few thunderstorms again thursday. so far, the front has been taking its time raking across north alabama from the northwest to the southeast, creating a few showers and storms wednesday afternoon. we'll see a very similar day thursday as the front all but stalls out just south of the tennessee valley. don't let the words "cold front" excite you much...temperat ures stay seasonable with highs in the lower 90s and lower near 70 degrees. what will be the first week of school for many districts shouldn't be impeded by weather. we'll have a decent weekend to close out summer break, too. expect an isolated storm saturday and a few showers and storms again on sunday. through at least the middle of the week, we keep those seasonable temperatures and an otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.