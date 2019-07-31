Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jackson Thomas competes in billiards tournament

Jackson placed 13 out of 57 kids in his age group

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Jackson Thomas competes in billiards tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we will see you in the srping. a local athlete went across the country competing in a billards tournament, and he did great! jackson thompas competed in the billards education foundation national junior pool tournament in las vegas! the 11 year old finished 13 out of 57 kids in his age group. he got 2nd place in the doubles tournament and 5th in the artistic challenge!
Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events