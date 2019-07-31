Speech to Text for Jackson Thomas competes in billiards tournament

we will see you in the srping. a local athlete went across the country competing in a billards tournament, and he did great! jackson thompas competed in the billards education foundation national junior pool tournament in las vegas! the 11 year old finished 13 out of 57 kids in his age group. he got 2nd place in the doubles tournament and 5th in the artistic challenge!