Speech to Text for Meet 2019 DAR football team

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

talk dar went 8-4 last season.. a winning record... and the partriots had a lot of leadership. as they look to game day next month, there's new guys stepping up, fililng the gaps. patriots looked good last week at the 7 on 7 tournament at jp2... coach joel poole says justin stubblefield is moving to qb after playing wide receiver for dar. poole says the transistion has been good. tj leoanard is another returning start for the patriots. we graduated 18 we got a bunch of young kids,we are tyring to instill the work ethic that that senior class just had, but they're catching on. coach poole says he isn't calling this a rebuilding year. the goal remains to same, win the region, get to the playoffs. the patriots travel to westminster christian for week one. before hosting douglas at