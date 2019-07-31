Speech to Text for Sheriff's office describes mix-up with hospital

new information tonight -- we're getting answers after a burglary suspect was released from the hospital instead of being sent to jail. limestone county deputies say timothy jackson broke into a house last week. the homeowner shot him, and jackson was at huntsville hospital. but he was unaccounted for hours yesterday after his release. waay 31's scottie kay talked with deputies at the sheriff's office. they told her there was some sort of mix-up between their agency and the hospital... now they'll take this incident and use it as a learning experience to make sure it never happens again. david lewis, neighbor "i feel bad for the homeowners, that they had to go through that." david lewis lives on nick davis road ... the same road where deputies say timothy jackson broke into last week. after a scuffle with the homeowner, and a hospital stay, huntsville hospital released jackson at 2:00 tuesday afternoon. it took seven hours to get him behind bars. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "deputies went to his residence and picked him up and he was in the jail by 9:15." the sheriff's office tells us the investigator asked the hospital to inform them when jackson was released, but that didn't happen. neighbors are on edge. david lewis, neighbor "they should have had a deputy watching him 24/7." but investigators tell me jackson's charges weren't great enough for that. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "a lot of times, when you have somebody in the hospital for an extended period of time, it's on charges such as murder, attempted murder, things like that, versus a burglary. so, it's not necessarily something where you're going to tie up resources, keeping an employee there 24/7, like you would with one of those bigger cases." the victim spoke to me by phone, and says he didn't expect a round the clock guard. but he'd hoped for better security. he also wishes the burglary charge could be bumped up to robbery since he and his wife were inside the home. he told me the suspect was violent, and tried to wrestle away the gun. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "obviously, it's scary. any time you wake up and somebody's in your house, that's cause for alarm." the sheriff's office said improvements in communication can be made from both sides, and it will look at how to prevent this from happening again. david lewis, neighbor "i hope it never happens again. the community will be safer when he's behind bars and he can't do this to anybody else." right now he can't ... because he won't be back out on the streets any time soon. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "now that he is here on a different charge, that triggered a probation violation on previous drug charges. so, he won't be getting out of the jail here or be eligible for bond in the foreseeable future." we reached out to huntsville hospital -- but they told us they don't have any information on a patient named timothy jackson. we discovered jackson has a long criminal record. his previous charges include criminal mischief, arson to a