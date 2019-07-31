Speech to Text for Neighbors describe powerful storm's impact

waay 31 is getting a closer look at the damage left behind for people in madison county to clean up. waay 31's kody fisher is live on countess rd in meridianville... he spoke with peope who described what the storm. ... right now... crews with huntsville utilities are still out here trying to get the power back on for everyone... they tell me it takes awhile to repair six downed power poles the people i'm speaking with tell me the storm was powerful for a short period of time... nats: kurtessia beard lives on countess road... she's calm now... as she watches crews fix the power pole in her front yard... but during the storm... kurtessia beard/lives on countess road "it was scary. i was about to have an anxiety attack." she says it blew threw fast... kurtessia beard/lives on countess road "two-three minutes, that's it." nats: raymond andrews spent the afternoon blowing debris off his yard from the storm... he was inside when things started to get bad... raymond andrews/lives on countess road "just looked up at the skylights and i saw the hail." he wasn't scared... because of his experience with other storms... nats: after it was over... raymond andrews/lives on countess road "came outside, took a look over there and i saw that tree down." the tree fell near a home... the woman who lives here was too shaken to speak with me on camera... but told me she's thankful it didn't fall into her house... she's also sad to see the tree go... because it represented decades of family memories... nats: huntsville utilities tells me they're working as fast as possible to get the power back on for people in the area... but they don't know exactly how long it will take... reporting live in meridianville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...