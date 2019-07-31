Speech to Text for City Schools Looks For 300 Substitutes

new at 5 -- decatur city schools is looking to hire as many as 300 substitute employees, a week before the new school year begins! waay31's steven dilsizian learned what positions are needed and how the school district is trying fill those positions. decatur city schools is looking for hundreds of substitute employees, not just teachers! they also need nurses, aides, and custodial workers. take vo: decatur city schools hired kelly educational staffing, an employment agency, to help fill 300 substitute positions in the district. on wednesday, the company hosted a job fair at the alabama career center, as the two organizations worked together to attack the problem. i'm told many qualified applicants showed interested, but not enough to fill the need. kelly educational staffing tells me they will continue recruiting throughout the school year. i tried contacting decatur city schools but was told all questions should be directed to kelly educational staffing. the district would not address how this would impact the classrooms. james todd bender with the career center knows filling that many positions won't be easy. take sot: james todd bender - alabama career center system "getting 300 in one day.... it'll be a challenge, it's certainly do- able, but we will see what happens at the end of the day" in decatur -- sd -- waay31 news. waay31 learned all the positions were not filled today. more job fairs and recruiting