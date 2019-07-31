Speech to Text for Fire Department Looks To Cut Down Response Times

charged with capital murder. new at five. some first responders are having a hard time getting to those who need help... all because of poorly lit house addresses. waay-31s alexis scott spoke with the toney volunteer fire department. she tells us how they're trying to minimize the problem. the toney fire department told me if you can get something that's reflective like this house sign, it can significantly cut down on response times at night. heath jones, toney volunteer fire department "any seconds in a delay is between life and death," heath jones is the public information officer for the toney volunteer fire department. he told me about 80-percent of their area is extremely wooded. and when houses are located behind trees or the mailbox isn't lit up, it causes major issues. heath jones, toney volunteer fire department "if we can't find you then that delays the response to be able to get to you in an emergency situation," jones told me he and his team try their best to get to you as fast as possible in emergency situations. but at night... sometimes they need a little more help. heath jones, toney volunteer fire department "when we get in the area, not all the time does our mapping system pinpoint exactly where we need to go," to help combat the problem, the toney volunteer fire department is selling these reflective signs, to help first responders find your house at night. they told me the more proactive you are... the more lives you can help them save. heath jones, toney volunteer fire department "if you don't have any, you can always put those on your mailboxes or if you need a sign, we have them here," jones also said even if you don't have a reflective sign, you should have extra porch lights on or a light on the mailbox and along the drive way. reporting in toney, alexis scott waay-31 news. they are selling the signs for 20-dollars at the toney volunteer fire department station