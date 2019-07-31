Speech to Text for Dad Accused Of Leaving Son In Hot Car To Shoplift

a month. tonight--the father on your screen is in jail after leaving his toddeler in a hot car. travis sasser is accused of stealing a blender...while his son sat in his unlocked car with the windows up for an hour. it happened at the walmart on south memorial parkway...near hobbs road. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department tonight after talking with shoppers about the incident. najahe, it was 88 degrees outside monday when sasser's 2- year-old son sat in a car for an hour. temperatures inside a car can rise more than 20 degrees in 10 minutes...which mean's the child could have easily been in a car that felt at least 108 degrees! deborah cockfield, walmart shopper,'it's just too hot for that and it's not safe anyway to do that." deborah cockfield was shopping with three of her daughters at walmart wednesday and told me she's shocked to learn another parent would leave their kid in the car alone...for more than an hour without air. deborah cockfield, walmart shopper, "that's the heat of the day. that's crazy, that's crazy." huntsville police said travis sasser called 9-1-1 after putting a two hundred and 59 dollar blender he stole in the car..and locking himself out of the car. officers arrived at the walmart and broke a window to get the kid out.. police said sasser told them his child had been in the car for only a few minutes.. but surveillance video showed sasser was inside the store for about an hour...and the kid was never brought inside. deborah cockfield, walmart shopper,"i guess if you're going to steal you don't reason too many things out anyway. you're breaking the law." walmart's loss prevention officers later learned keys found in the parking lot were sasser's and they turned them over to police. shoppers told me they're relieved the kid wasn't seriously hurt. deborah cockfield, walmart shopper,"i'm sure his wife or the baby's mom was really upset when she found out." huntsville police said sasser's two year old son was taken to huntsville hospital and checked out. the boy has been released to family. tonight-- sasser is still in jail. live