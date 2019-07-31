Speech to Text for Teenager Killed In ATV Crash

we begin tonight with a breaking news update... a teenage girl is dead after an a-t-v crash in limestone county. i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer is off tonight. it happened near the intersection of highway 72 and blackburn road -- west of athens. waay 31's scottie kay is live at the scene of the crash. scottie -- what have you learned? this is a developing story. waay 31 will continue to gather new information -- we'll keep you updated as we learn more.