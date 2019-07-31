Speech to Text for Decatur City Schools welcome new teachers with breakfast

violence. new teachers for decatur city schools were welcomed with open arms to start off the new school year. they were introduced at the new teachers breakfast at first baptist church. the chamber of commerce has organized the event for more than a decade. they say its a great time to recognize the people who educate our youth. we celebrate all of our teachers in our community. we want them to know how important they are to our children and that they are shaping the minds of our future workforce and our community. new teachers for morgan county schools were recognized at a breakfast yesterday. decatur schools has 85 new teachers this year ... morgan county has 60.