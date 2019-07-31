Speech to Text for Task force studying best way to make shipping wine directly to your door legal in Alabama

how does wine shipped directly to your door sound? a task force is studying the issue as we speak ... to find the best way to make it legal in alabama. waay-31s alexis scott has reaction from the people it will impact the most. right now, wine and liquor sales are strictly regulated by the alcoholic beverage control board. some store owners tell me, that protects you - the consumer. lara isbell, liquor express & craft beer store "is that wine being shipped on a climate controlled container from the winery to your house...once it arrives at your house, is it sitting on the front porch is it sitting in the sun for 8 hours," lara isbell is the general manager for liquor express and craft beer store on university drive. she says if wine is shipped directly to your door, she wants to make sure your prized purchase is protected. but she also wants protections as well. lara isbell, liquor express & craft beer store "my concerns there is that everything is fair and equitable for the retailer as well as the consumer," in alabama, stores must purchase all their alcohol from a-b-c stores. if they want a specialty item, they have to make the request through the purchasing department.... and then pay a state tax on the shipment. but shipments directly to your home would eliminate the middle man. isbell hopes for a level playing field. lara isbell, liquor express & craft beer store "if a california, oregon, washington wine, california whatever can deliver directly to your door, then the local retailers should be able to deliver directly to your door," all products can be ordered as a special order at any of our store locations in the state. all special orders must be ordered by the case. the store personnel will take the order and forward it on to the purchasing department. the merchandise will then be ordered from the supplier. upon arrival the product will be shipped to the store. the store will notify the customer that their order is in and ready for pickup. and she has another concern. lara isbell, liquor express & craft beer store "because abc regulations for us are very stringent on making sure that anyone that looks under 30 we're supposed to check their id," even if lawmakers eventually make it legal ... wine delivery to your front door is still a way's away. the task force has until december 2020 to come to an agreement. the task force is made up of business owners, a-b-c board members, and state lawmakers. representative terri collins of decatur is one of them. we've reached out to