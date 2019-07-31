Speech to Text for South Alabama school district has delayed start of school twice because of cyber attack

a south alabama school district has delayed the start of school twice ... because of a cyber attack. we wanted to know if the same thing could happen here. we sent waay 31's sierra phillips to find out. ancey- "no matter how busy you are, or how trusting you are never click on an email or text first without carefully considering whether it is legitimate." that's the warning the madison county school district's tech department sent to teachers and staff this week as they keep an eye on the safety of their own cyber systems. i.t. specialist aurora yancey told me while they are prepared with their own protection software, a successful attack would be detrimental for students. yancey- "identity theft isn't just for adults, it happens with kids as well." standup- "if a student, teacher or member of staff clicked the wrong link while connected to the schools internet it could give hackers access to information throughout the whole school internet system like social security numbers, medical records, and more." yancey- "we try to teach our students and staff as much as humanly possible about phishing attacks and that's one of the main reasons people are susceptible to ransomware." yancey says this threat is especially concerning because she has two kids of her own. yancey- "security of my children is very important especially because i know what can happen." that's why yancey says at home, she limits screen time, blocks sites, and monitors everything her kids do on their devices. yancey- "i go through great lengths to protect my children from being compromised, or their identities being compromised." in madison county, sierra phillips, waay31 news. madison county teachers also had training this summer about online safety. a short time ago, madison city schools told us they held a special meeting with technology staff and a special meeting with teachers about the recent cyber attacks. we reached out to huntsville schools -- but haven't heard back.