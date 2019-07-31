Speech to Text for One dead after wreck on Point Mallard Parkway in Decatur

there's been another deadly crash on point mallard parkway in decatur. this time ... one person died, another is in the hospital this afternoon. it happened along the same stretch of the parkway as last month's deadly crash ... just outside the wheeler national wildlife refuge center. thank you for joining us, i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the evening off. waay31's steven dilsizian was there at the scene and steven what was it like out there? i'm just outside the decatur police department where multiple cop cars swarmed point mallard parkway this morning around 11:30. traffic was at a standstill and i got to talk to some drivers who shared their concerns about the safety of the road. calvin rivera - lives in priceville "a sense of dread and sorrow and sadness mostly, thinking about it, it's scary honestly it is really scary" calvin rivera takes point mallard parkway to get to his home in priceville almost every day. he sat in traffic for 45 minutes, just staring at the deadly wreck in front of him. rivera says he always drives the speed limit on the road for this exact reason. take sot: calvin rivera - lives in priceville "i would be driving at the speed limit and people would be driving at least 10 miles per hour over" the wreck involved a dodge challenger with the front and back smashed in, a morgan county district one vehicle with the hood crumpled up, and an suv. decatur police and the morgan county coroner confirmed one person was dead. another was injured and is being treated at decatur-morgan hospital. rowdy carden was sitting in the standstill traffic and says this portion of the road needs to be addressed. take sot: rowdy carden - driving along point mallard parkway "it's sad, uh, this is the second one in this very same spot in less than two months, and, don't know what the reason is but decatur police tell me they hope to have an update on what exactly happened in this wreck by tomorrow. news. after the last deadly wreck on point mallard parkway -- we learned the road was so dangerous -- the federal government came to look at it. but since the road is inside the "wheeler national wildlife refuge" -- widening it isn't