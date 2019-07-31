Speech to Text for Madison murder suspect describes his version of events the night Luke Pratt died

waay t-v dot com and click on the i-team tab. new information... this afternoon we're getting our first look at a suspect in a high profile murder in madison, from may. kenneth harvey is the final of 8-suspects arrested for the deadly drug deal on skyline road. today in court, we heard his version of events the night luke pratt died. waay 31's ashley carter is live at the madison county courthouse with his story. ashley? kenneth harvey sat in the courtroom today with a nervous look on his face...biting his lip and looking down at times. of the 8 suspects...harvey was the last to be arrested and the last to have his preliminary hearing. harvey sat in front of judge patricia demos wednesday as his lawyer told his side of the story. he said harvey and his friends were partying in athens when some of them started to talk about pulling a "lick"... or robbery...his lawyer claims harvey said he wasn't down to do the robbery...but had money to buy dope. his lawyer said harvey had bought drugs from one of the victims before...and didn't know about his friends' robbery plan....something the prosecution doesn't buy. shauna barrett, prosecutor: "there's no way that these people didn't know what was being talked about so the we were just going to buy some more weed is not a really plausible excuse." assistant district attorney shauna barrett says the case is unique because of the nature of the crime and the number of defendants. shauna barrett, prosecutor: "it's a complicated case with so many, there's not usually this many defendants. it is a little bit difference because of the age of them and just the brutalness for no reason. harvey says he stayed in the car the night pratt was stabbed to death. but he did admit to buying a gun a couple of days prior ...and said his friends asked if they could use his gun for the robbery he said his backpack with the gun inside it was stolen that night. according to harvey, he fled to florida after the murder because he was scared. police arrested him about a month later at a relative's house. barrett said it took so long to catch him was because people kept alerting him ahead of police. shauna barrett, prosecutor: "he absolutely knew we were looking for him, and his dog." the judge did find probable cause to send this case to the grand jury. harvey is charged with first degree murder and burglary. his co-defendants are charged with capital murder. in huntsville...ashl ey carter...waay 31 news