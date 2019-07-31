Speech to Text for UAH Unlawful Imprisonment

some students at the university of alabama in huntsville are questioning why they did not get a campus safety alert following a scary incident that led to an arrest. 35 year old keith brown is charged with unlawful imprisonment for entering a classroom and not allowing a female student to leave last wednesday... when she tried to escape... he's accused of pushing her to the ground. he left when she screamed and was arrested not long after. a university spokesman said they didn't send out an alert because brown was arrested quickly and was not a threat to campus even though he's not a student here. however, some students say they disagree with that decision. "i see where the schools coming from, but even still; a notification that something like that happened, i don't see the problem with that." butted "i think it would have been beneficial to kind of let the student body know this happened." a university spokesman said brown is not charged with assault because the female student was not injured... the event will not change university policy for when safety alerts are sent to students... brown is also charged with burglary. we asked the university about this charge... but we're still waiting for