Speech to Text for Limestone county house fire

two neighbors and a firefighter are being hailed heroes for helping a huntsville man to safety while his house was on fire. right now, he's recovering in the hospital from serious burns. it happened in limestone county. vrenda par-ham was getting ready to go to work when she saflames coming from her neighbor's home. she called 9-1-1 and rushed over with her son to help out her neighbor. par-ham says she's confident her friend will make a full recovery. "me and my 13-year-old son, we helped lift him to safety, because it was really, really hot in his backyard there. and he's really burned pretty bad." butted "we'll just keep praying. he's going to be alright though." a firefighter told us he was burnt on the chin but says he's going to be ok. right now, the cause of the fire in unknown...the investigation is