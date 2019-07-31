Clear
BREAKING NEWS Firefighters battle fire on Pansy Street Full Story

Limestone county house fire

Neighbors and firefighters help man escape fire.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 7:46 AM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 7:46 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Limestone county house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two neighbors and a firefighter are being hailed heroes for helping a huntsville man to safety while his house was on fire. right now, he's recovering in the hospital from serious burns. it happened in limestone county. vrenda par-ham was getting ready to go to work when she saflames coming from her neighbor's home. she called 9-1-1 and rushed over with her son to help out her neighbor. par-ham says she's confident her friend will make a full recovery. "me and my 13-year-old son, we helped lift him to safety, because it was really, really hot in his backyard there. and he's really burned pretty bad." butted "we'll just keep praying. he's going to be alright though." a firefighter told us he was burnt on the chin but says he's going to be ok. right now, the cause of the fire in unknown...the investigation is
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events