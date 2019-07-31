Speech to Text for Wednesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. huntsville fire and rescue is investigating after a fire damages an apartment building. vo it happened on pansy street tuesday night. we learned the building has three apartments in it. huntsville fire tell us the top floor is probably a complete loss and two of the apartments have water damage. no one was hurt in the fire. the fire is under investigation. the madison county sheriff's office is looking for a woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend. deputies are still looking for amy schemel. they say she shot her ex- boyfriend twice over the weekend. they say schemel was driving a stolen black toyota camry the day she shot her ex-boyfriend. huntsville police are working to identify suspects who are wanted for using cloned debit cards at a local store. police have already identified one man tied to the investigation. if you have any information call police. the man who made national headlines for taking his pet squirrel on the run from authorities will be in court in august. mickey paulk's hearing was continued until august 13th. he is facing multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon. authorities say he kept the squirrel and trained it as an attack animal. starting friday at 9 a-m ... crews will be doing road work on modaus road. decatur police say it's so "road coring" can be done. if you regularly drive through the area -- you're asked to take alternate routes. today - jeffery epstein is expected back in court to face sex trafficking charges. this comes just days after he was found hurt in his cell. epstein was found with bruises on his neck but it wasn't clear how the injury happened. he's accused of sexually abusing girls as young as age 14. today marks day 2 of the democratic presidential debates. the first night of debates kicked off in detroit, michigan last night. ten more candidates will appear tonight for round two of the democratic presidential debates,