Speech to Text for Pansy Street Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning, we're following a fire that left residents of an apartment building without a home. take a look at your screen...you can see the flame coming out of the home. waay 31 talked to the woman who called 9-1-1...she told us she smelled smoke and saw flames and quickly got out of the home. "i thought to myself like it was about to cave in." waay 31's rodneya ross is live on pansy now with more details. live good morning will and alyssa...thankfully no one was