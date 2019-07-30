Speech to Text for Brooks Sweetees have good run at World Series

the brooks sweetes during their all star run. the six and under girls softball team competed this weekend in eufala for a world series title. and we are sooo proud of them. the girls placed third!! how awesome is that? here they are posing with the state flag. looks like they played their hearts out. tennessee is the team who knocked out the bama girls. but alabama had a great wins including a close on over virginia! congrats again to the brooks sweetees!!