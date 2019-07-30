Speech to Text for Let's meet the JP2 Falcons

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in less than a month. john st paul the second, has their star quarterbck seth brown back leading the falcons.. brown is a three sport athlete who just loves compeiting. he says the challenge this year is the falcons defense... and the morale is up and down, he says the team needs to keep their confidence. brown has that confidence heading into this season after making all state in 2018. he had 2000 yards passing and 900 yards rushing last year, helping him get the honor. definitely honored and blessed to have that. i just can't be content with it, gotta try to get better this year. jp2 starts the season on the road at locust fork august 23 before coming home the