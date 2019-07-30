Speech to Text for Huntsville QB Club has summer huddle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the huntsville qb club had their summer huddle tuesday at the ledges. and the night featured a north alabama man speaking to the group of football fans. mickey haddock works in the replay booth as sn sec official. so any controversial call... haddock gets one of the final says. he spent more than a decade on the field. the florence resident says calling college football games makes it tough to be a normal football fan its really hard to sit and be a fan, the only time i can be a fan is when i watch the university of north alabama. the rest of the time i'm watching the game, i'm critiquing the officials. im watching what replay does. i see it through a differnt set of eyes that most normal fans do. he mentioned the new targeting rule this year is to prevent players from gettinng ejected. the targeting call has to be confirmed. and key factors have to happen in the hit for it to be targeting college football is back