Speech to Text for UAH students not notified of arrest on campus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some students at the university of alabama in huntsville are questioning why they did not get a campus safety alert following a scary incident that led to an arrest. 35 year old keith brown is charged with unlawful imprisonment for entering a classroom and not allowing a female student to leave last wednesday... when she tried to escape... he's accused of pushing her to the ground... he left when she screamed and was arrested not long after... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the night off. waay 31's kody fisher is live at u-a-h... he's finding out why the university did not send out an alert... ... a university spokesman told me they didn't send out an alert because brown was arrested quickly and was not a threat to campus even though he's not a student here... the students i'm speaking with don't agree with that decision... tamara zaza is a senior at u-a-h... she learned about the encounter when i told her it happened... but she still feels safe on campus... tamara zaza/uah senior "even it happening doesn't make me feel unsafe on campus, because this can kind of happen anywhere." david gleeson is a sophomore... he's always felt safe on campus... but... david gleeson/uah sophomore "it's surprising something like that could happen here." a university spokesman told me brown is not charged with assault because the female student was not injured... the event will not change university policy for when safety alerts are sent to students... david gleeson/uah sophomore "i see where the schools coming from, but even still; a notification that something like that happened, i don't see the problem with that." zaza agrees... tamara zaza/uah senior "i think it would have been beneficial to kind of let the student body know this happened." gleeson says the university should take it a step further to protect his fellow classmates by... david gleeson/uah sophomore "instructing