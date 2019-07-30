News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
BREAKING NEWS Firefighters battle fire on Pansy Street
Full Story
Bachelorette joke
bach joke on set tonight
Posted: Jul 30, 2019 10:35 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77°
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
78°
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75°
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73°
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
73°
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Police: Social media argument led to Huntsville murder
Huntsville police testing license plate reader on Memorial Parkway
Investigators: Woman wanted in connection to Hazel Green shooting
Man seriously burned, airlifted to hospital after Limestone County house fire
People confused after Huntsville recycling facility's sudden closure
UAH police arrest man for unlawful imprisonment of student in a classroom
Stolen lawn equipment returned to Madison County school
Hampton Cove parents concerned about school overcrowding
A black moon is coming on July 31. Here's what that means
Former Lauderdale County foster parent pleads guilty to child abuse, rape, sexual torture
Community Events