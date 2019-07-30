07/30/19 Late Weather

Clear
after arriving back on earth. chief meteorologist kate mckenna here with a look at the forecast. the chance for an isolated shower or storm lingers into tonight and then into wednesday. temperatures dip to near 70 by early wednesday morning and highs reach the upper 80s during the afternoon. showers and storms grow slightly more numerous during the afternoon with the strongest bringing heavy rain and the potential for gusty wind. otherwise, we'll keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky. by thursday, only isolated storms are in the forecast. highs still climb close to 90, a trend that holds through the next several days. overnight lows linger around 70 as well. overall, what is to be the last week of summer vacation for many districts looks to be a seasonable end to the break. thanks, kate. we'll check back in with you later in
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
