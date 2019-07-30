Speech to Text for Neighbors And Firefighters Help Man Escape Fire

bond each. new details tonight! a limestone county woman and her son are being called heroes for saving an elderly man when his home caught fire. that man is in the hospital tonight with serious burns. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live with new details about the rescue. scottie? there were actually three heroes at the scene of the house fire on pryor street. two were long-time neighbors, another was a firefighter at this huntsville fire station. the victim's family told me they're thankful for the quick response by all three. vrenda parham, neighbor "i would do it for anyone. i just did the right thing." that's what vrenda parham had to say after she helped save her neighbor's lifea man she says she's known for about thirty years. vrenda parham, neighbor "i was getting ready to go back to work at 12:10,, and as i backed out of my garage door, i looked up and i could see flames coming from mr. thatch's house." that's when parham called 9- 1-1 and ran over to help her friend, who she identified as 83- year-old john hatch. vrenda parham, neighbor "me and my 13-year-old son, we helped lift him to safety, because it was really, really hot in his backyard there. and he's really burned pretty bad." parham says, from what she could tell, thatch suffered burns to his left arm, his back, and his forehead. and he wasn't the only one burned. stephen jones, huntsville fire & rescue "my firefighter, tyler, he was burned a little bit on his chin, but i think he's going to be okay. he's the hero of the day, though." the burned firefighter didn't want to go on camera, saying the burn is not a big deal. he and the other firefighters tell me they're just thinking about the man who was airlifted. stephen jones, huntsville fire & rescue "my heart goes out to him and his family. most firefighters, in their career, they will get burned and they know what it feels like. it's an awful, awful thing to have to go through, and my prayers are with him." parham says she's confident her friend will make a full recovery. vrenda parham, neighbor "we'll just keep praying. he's going to be alright though." the cause of the fire and where it started is still unknown at this time. investigators with the limestone county sheriff's office are working to determine if the fire is suspicious or not. reporting live in huntsville, sk, waay 31 news