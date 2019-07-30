Speech to Text for Schools Incorporate STEM Classes

new tonight-- school is just around the corner and this year ... many north alabama school districts are focusing on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or stem. waay31's breken terry shows us how the stem curriculum is changing in florence city schools. nat pop of robot lane- my first graders had to code themselves through a maze. yeah, that's right. first graders will use computer codes to get this robot through a maze. nat pop of robot again it's a part of teacher julie lane's stem class where critical thinking skills are developed. lane- they can code it to go in different directions, make it turn, light up, and make different sounds. more opportunities like this will be given to students in the stem classes. fowler- we have a green screen that makes them feel like they are on a virtual field trip anywhere in the world and multiple other resources our students also have chrome books and i pads that will be a part of this class for the research component. principal lori fowler says the push for stem classes in florence city schools is next- level. fowler- every child in our school will visit the stem labs each week for at least 45 minutes and while they are in this class they will focus on innovate, and creative activities that foster that learning really focusing on science technology engineering and mathematics. the national conference of state legislatures says studies show introducing young students to stem classes helps the skills stick in their minds. fowler- as we focus so much on reading and math we don't lose the focus on creativity, and innovation because those are the types of skills these children will need when they leave us to solve problems. the federal government says stem jobs are projected to grow by 17% compared to other job sectors. that's why fowler is starting the stem classes this academic year. fowler- the earlier we introduce these stem classes to our students we feel that we are better equipping them for their futures. superintendent jimmy shaw says it's all part of a larger push, to prepare the next generation. shaw- i think it's a state wide and a nation wide push. i think we as a school system and mrs. fowler as a principal wanted to make sure our kids have that step ahead and that they are submerged. plus the stem classes sound pretty fun. lane- they can record their voice saying something and have it repeat it. so if you wanted to do a report on something or someone they can record it to move for example down a timeline. they could move down a timeline and say at this point in history this happened and dash could stop and say that report. florence city schools said having the two new classes didn't come at an extra cost. they write grants to get the technology for the classes. if the district sees success at forest hills elementary, it will have them in every elementary school next school year. and florence city schools isn't alone in the stem push ... madison city schools will have classes