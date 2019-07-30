Speech to Text for Neighborhood Enacts Watch Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five. one madison community just formed a neighborhood watch to be proactive in case of an emergency. waay-31s alexis scott is live on chadrick drive to tell us why the madison police department is pushing for more of them. alexis? mcanally told me the neighborhood watch team for this area also just placed notices in mailboxes for people to download the app nextdoor. this app will help everyone on this street stay connected with what's happening with push notifications and allow for direct phone calls if needed. reporting live in madison, alexis scott waay-31