Speech to Text for Madison City Schools superintendent continues push for tax increase

this afternoon...the superintendent of madison city schools is stepping up his push to get a property tax hike passed. robby parker says the district needs two new schools ... and more classrooms for ones that are already overcrowded. waay 31's ashley carter shows us what taxpayers are saying about possibly paying more. from talking with people today, it seems like most people are on board. parents and grandparents tell me they don't mind paying higher property taxes to benefit madison city schools. <pkg anyama tettey, lives in madison: "i believe it's necessary it will be worth it." en-ya-ma te-te has three kids who attend mill creek elementary school. she says she moved to madison because of the city's school system...and told me she and her husband would rather have their tax dollars going towards quality education than anything else. anyama tettey, lives in madison: "if there is anything we would be happy to invest money in, i mean, it's the future of our children." superintendent robby parker says they need voters to pass the 12 mill tax in september, to account for rapid growth. and he has faith in voters. robby parker, superintendent: "i know the people of madison. they'll expect, but will do whatever it takes to continue to have a world class education, i've seen them do it for 31 years." and people who live madison agree. david stewart, lives in madison: "it won't hurt taxpayers like myself" david stewart has grand-kids who go to school in madison and says the extra tax is a small price to pay. david stewart, lives in madison: "anything that promotes madison city schools i think is a good thing." anyama tettey, lives in madison: "we have a lot of confidence in the school system from what we have, from the experience we've had so far." live out: parker says they do have a plan if the tax doesn't pass..but wouldn't share it because he says he's the special election is september 10th. if passed ... it adds 120-dollars to every 100-thousand dollars of a home's value.